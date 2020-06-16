Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 16th:

Enviva Partners, LP (EVA - Free Report) : This producer and seller of utility-grade wood pelletshas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.96%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.57%.

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.81%, compared with the industry average of 0.29%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.24%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of personal care, consumer tissue, and professional productsthe Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 3.08%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.18%.

