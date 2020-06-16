In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 16th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 16th:
Enviva Partners, LP (EVA - Free Report) : This producer and seller of utility-grade wood pelletshas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.
Enviva Partners, LP Price and Consensus
Enviva Partners, LP price-consensus-chart | Enviva Partners, LP Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.96%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.57%.
Enviva Partners, LP Dividend Yield (TTM)
Enviva Partners, LP dividend-yield-ttm | Enviva Partners, LP Quote
B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.
BG Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus
BG Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BG Foods, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.81%, compared with the industry average of 0.29%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.24%.
BG Foods, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
BG Foods, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | BG Foods, Inc. Quote
Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of personal care, consumer tissue, and professional productsthe Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
KimberlyClark Corporation Price and Consensus
KimberlyClark Corporation price-consensus-chart | KimberlyClark Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 3.08%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.18%.
KimberlyClark Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
KimberlyClark Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | KimberlyClark Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
