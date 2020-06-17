In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 16th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 16th:
Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA - Free Report) : This company that develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.
Acacia Communications has a PEG ratio of 0.96 compared with 2.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO - Free Report) : This company that provide education through online, campus based, and blended learning programs carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Perdoceo Education has a PEG ratio of 0.71 compared with 3.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This company that provides investment research services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
AllianceBernstein has a PEG ratio of 0.71 compared with 1.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Celestica Inc. (CLS - Free Report) : This company provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
Celestica has a PEG ratio of 0.78 compared with 1.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
