In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Frontline Ltd. (FRO) - free report >>
Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) - free report >>
BHP Billiton PLC (BBL) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Frontline Ltd. (FRO) - free report >>
Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) - free report >>
BHP Billiton PLC (BBL) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 17th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 17th:
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.6%.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote
BHP Group (BBL - Free Report) : This natural resources business has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
BHP Billiton PLC Price and Consensus
BHP Billiton PLC price-consensus-chart | BHP Billiton PLC Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.5%.
BHP Billiton PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)
BHP Billiton PLC dividend-yield-ttm | BHP Billiton PLC Quote
Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.9% over the last 60 days.
Chimera Investment Corporation Price and Consensus
Chimera Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | Chimera Investment Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 18.3%, compared with the industry average of 4.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.7%.
Chimera Investment Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Chimera Investment Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Chimera Investment Corporation Quote
Frontline Ltd. (FRO - Free Report) : This shipping company that provides seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.
Frontline Ltd. Price and Consensus
Frontline Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Frontline Ltd. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 35.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.6%.
Frontline Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Frontline Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Frontline Ltd. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>