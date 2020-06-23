In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 22nd:
Baozun Inc. (BZUN - Free Report) : This provider of brand e-commerce services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
Baozun’s shares gained 41.6% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s gain of 4.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU - Free Report) : This company that operates a platform on PC and mobile apps has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 59.4% over the last 60 days.
DouYu International’s shares gained 45.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Ooma, Inc. (OOMA - Free Report) : This company that creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Ooma’s shares gained 17.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
