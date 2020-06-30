In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
ParkerHannifin Corporation (PH) - free report >>
Lowes Companies, Inc. (LOW) - free report >>
Inphi Corporation (IPHI) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
ParkerHannifin Corporation (PH) - free report >>
Lowes Companies, Inc. (LOW) - free report >>
Inphi Corporation (IPHI) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 29th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 29th:
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical products developer carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Bristol-Myers Squibb has a PEG ratio of 1.12 compared with 1.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Inphi Corporation (IPHI - Free Report) : This high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #2, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.
Inphi has a PEG ratio of 0.13 compared with 5.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW - Free Report) : This home improvement retailer carries a Zacks Rank #2, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.
Lowe's has a PEG ratio of 1.21 compared with 1.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH - Free Report) : This motion and control technologies and systems manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #2, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Parker-Hannifin has a PEG ratio of 1.51 compared with 9.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.
See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>