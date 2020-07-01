In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 30th:
Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG - Free Report) : This provider of retirement, asset management and insurance products and services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.4% over the last 60 days.
Principal Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Principal Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Principal Financial Group, Inc. Quote
Principal Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.97, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Principal Financial Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Principal Financial Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Principal Financial Group, Inc. Quote
Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY - Free Report) : This bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.7% over the last 60 days.
Central Valley Community Bancorp Price and Consensus
Central Valley Community Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Central Valley Community Bancorp Quote
Central Valley Community has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.83, compared with 14.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Central Valley Community Bancorp PE Ratio (TTM)
Central Valley Community Bancorp pe-ratio-ttm | Central Valley Community Bancorp Quote
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI - Free Report) : This energy company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Price and Consensus
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Quote
Laredo Petroleum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.77, compared with 3.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
