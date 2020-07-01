In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) - free report >>
NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) - free report >>
NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 1st
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 1st:
Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI - Free Report) : This provider of postsecondary education, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Universal Technical Institute Inc Price and Consensus
Universal Technical Institute Inc price-consensus-chart | Universal Technical Institute Inc Quote
Universal Technical Institute has a PEG ratio of 1.32 compared with 3.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Universal Technical Institute Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)
Universal Technical Institute Inc peg-ratio-ttm | Universal Technical Institute Inc Quote
NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN - Free Report) : This manufacturer of optoelectronic products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.
NeoPhotonics Corporation Price and Consensus
NeoPhotonics Corporation price-consensus-chart | NeoPhotonics Corporation Quote
NeoPhotonics has a PEG ratio of 1.07, compared with 5.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
NeoPhotonics Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
NeoPhotonics Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | NeoPhotonics Corporation Quote
Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD - Free Report) : This manufacturer of household, personal care and specialty products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.
Church Dwight Co., Inc. Price and Consensus
Church Dwight Co., Inc. price-consensus-chart | Church Dwight Co., Inc. Quote
Church & Dwight has a PEG ratio of 3.45, compared with 3.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Church Dwight Co., Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Church Dwight Co., Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Church Dwight Co., Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation
Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.
A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.
See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>