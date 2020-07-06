In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 6th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 6th:
Big Lots, Inc. (BIG - Free Report) : This retail chain operator carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Big Lots, Inc. Price and Consensus
Big Lots, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Big Lots, Inc. Quote
Big Lots has a PEG ratio of 0.94 compared with 1.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Big Lots, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Big Lots, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Big Lots, Inc. Quote
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This investment research services provider carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote
AllianceBernstein has a PEG ratio of 0.73 compared with 1.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. PEG Ratio (TTM)
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. peg-ratio-ttm | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG - Free Report) : This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #2, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote
Asbury Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.71 compared with 4.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote
Cigna Corporation (CI - Free Report) : This information insurance and related products and services provider carries a Zacks Rank #2, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
Cigna Corporation Price and Consensus
Cigna Corporation price-consensus-chart | Cigna Corporation Quote
Cigna has a PEG ratio of 0.93 compared with 1.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B
Cigna Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Cigna Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Cigna Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
