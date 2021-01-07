DE Quick Quote DE D Quick Quote D TJX Quick Quote TJX ADBE Quick Quote ADBE AMAT Quick Quote AMAT UBER Quick Quote UBER

Wednesday, January 6, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Adobe ( ADBE ), Uber Technologies ( UBER ) and Deere & Company ( DE ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Adobe shares have outperformed the Zacks Software industry over the past year (+40% vs. +33.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that Adobe is benefiting from strong demand for its creative products.

The company’s Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud products are driving the top-line growth. Further, rising subscription revenues and solid momentum across the mobile apps are major positives.

Additionally, growth in emerging markets, robust online video creation demand and improving average revenue per user are tailwinds. However, lower end-market demand and exposure to Europe remain overhangs. High acquisition expenses do not bode well for its margin expansion.

Shares of Uber have gained +60.8% in the last six months against the Zacks Internet Services industry’s gain of +16.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that Uber’s delivery business is witnessing a boom with online order volumes from homebound customers surging.

Under such circumstances, the acquisition of Postmates (completed last December), which expands its delivery unit, provides a further boost. Moreover, the passage of Proposition 22 in California has removed a major hurdle for Uber. This allows the company to retain the independent contractor status for its drivers and delivery people in California, rather than classifying them as employees.

However, a significant downturn in the Mobility business is concerning. Although ride volumes have improved from the April lows, it is way below 2019 levels. Due to this ride's weakness, Uber expects to become profitable in 2021 instead of 2020, as was anticipated previously.

Deere’s shares have gained +24.8% over the past three months against the Zacks Farm Equipment industry’s rise of +20.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that growing reliance on advanced technology will continue to fuel Deere’s revenues. Additionally, the company's efforts to expand in precision agriculture will drive growth.

Deere projects fiscal 2021 net income to be between $3.6 billion and $4 billion. The company expects to benefit from the improving farm prospects and stabilization in the construction and forestry markets in fiscal 2021. Higher U.S. farm income forecasts and pick-up in commodity prices bode well for agricultural equipment demand, which will drive Deere’s top line.

Moreover, the company remains well poised for long term growth, backed by steady investments in new products with advanced technologies. Deere is focused on revolutionizing agriculture with technology in an effort to make farming automated, easy to use and more precise across the production process.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Applied Materials ( AMAT ), TJX Companies ( TJX ) and Dominion Energy ( D ).

Mark Vickery

Senior Editor

