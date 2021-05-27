Top Analyst Reports for Alibaba, salesforce.com & Morgan Stanley

F Quick Quote F REGN Quick Quote REGN MS Quick Quote MS BP Quick Quote BP CRM Quick Quote CRM BABA Quick Quote BABA

Thursday, May 27, 2021



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) and Morgan Stanley (MS). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Shares of Alibaba have outperformed the Zacks Internet – Commerce industry in the last one-year period (+6.2% vs. +2.8%). Moreover, the Zacks analyst believes that the company’s Alibaba’s fiscal fourth quarter results were driven by solid momentum across its Core Commerce segment. Growing China and International Commerce businesses remained positive. Further, its robust New Retail strategy which is gaining strong traction in the market remains a major positive.



Additionally, the company’s strengthening cloud business on the back of its expanding customer base continues to drive its performance. However, rising competition from domestic as well as foreign e-commerce companies poses a serious risk. Additionally, the regulatory concerns and higher costs associated with new initiatives remain major problems.



(You can read the full research report on Alibaba here >>>)



Shares of salesforce.com have gained +5.6% in the last three months against the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s gain of +6.6%, a reflectiopn of the recent sentiment shift away from 'growthy' large-cap Tech stocks. The Zacks analyst, however, believes that the company is is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. Salesforce’s sustained focus on introducing more aligned products as per customer needs is driving its top-line. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver.



Furthermore, the recent deal to acquire Slack would position the company to be a leader in enterprise team collaboration solution space and better compete with Microsoft’s Teams product. However, stiff competition is a concern. Besides, unfavorable currency fluctuations along with increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on near-term profitability.



(You can read the full research report on salesforce.com here >>>)



Shares of Morgan Stanley have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry in the last one-year period (+101.2% vs. +91.0%). Additionally, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters.



The Zacks analyst believes that the acquisitions of Eaton Vance and E*Trade Financial are in sync with the company's efforts to focus less on capital markets driven revenue sources. These initiatives, along with increasing focus on corporate lending, are likely to continue supporting financials.



Although steadily increasing expenses, low rates and its significant dependence on capital-markets driven revenues makes the Zacks analyst apprehensive, a strong balance sheet position is likely to continue supporting financials. Also, the company’s robust capital deployments reflect solid liquidity position and will continue enhancing shareholder value.



(You can read the full research report on Morgan Stanley here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include BP p.l.c. (BP), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) and Ford Motor Company (F).



Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything



Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.



Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.



See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>



Sheraz Mian



Director of Research



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>