Top Analyst Reports for JPMorgan, PayPal & Thermo Fisher

Monday, June 7, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase ( JPM ), PayPal Holdings ( PYPL ), and Thermo Fisher Scientific ( TMO ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of JPMorgan have outperformed the Zacks Major Regional Banks industry in the last one-year period (+51.4% vs. +47.2%). The Zacks analyst believes that branch openings in new regions, inorganic expansion strategies and strong mortgage banking business are expected to keep aiding financials in the upcoming quarters.

While the Fed's accommodative policy and near-zero rates are likely to hamper interest income and margins, a robust economic recovery will likely lead to rise in demand for loans. Furthermore, JPMorgan's impressive capital deployments reflect earnings strength and a solid balance sheet.

PayPal shares have gained +21.2% over the last six months against the Zacks Internet Software industry’s loss of -11.7%. The Zacks analyst believes that PayPal is benefiting from robust growth in total payments volume owing to increasing net new active accounts.

Further, Venmo’s improving monetization efforts and rising adoption rate across various platforms are aiding the total active accounts growth. Additionally, solid momentum of core peer to peer and PayPal Checkout experiences is a tailwind. Also, accelerating transaction revenues are likely to continue driving revenues.

Shares of Thermo Fisher have gained +2% in the past three months against the Zacks Medical Instruments industry’s gain of +2.5%. The Zacks analyst believes that with several takeovers including Advanced Bioprocessing buyout from BD and Patheon, Thermo Fisher is expanding inorganic growth profile.

In terms of end market, pharma and biotech registered growth on robust performance in bioproduction and pharma services. However, the pandemic has massively disrupted the global supply chain. Foreign currency fluctuations and a competitive landscape are other major downsides.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include PepsiCo ( PEP ), McDonald's ( MCD ) and Canadian National Railway Company ( CNI ).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research