Monday, June 21, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including AT&T ( T ), Walmart ( WMT ), and Cisco Systems ( CSCO ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of AT&T have outperformed the Zacks Wireless National industry in the year-to-date period (+3.8% vs. +2.4%). AT&T aims to spin off its media assets and merge them with the complementary assets of Discovery. The Zacks analyst believes that this transaction will allow the company to focus on core operations, reduce huge debt burden as well as unlock value by monetizing assets.

The company seeks to add significant customer value and generate healthy ROI across the business after this transaction. Further, AT&T has unveiled a comprehensive 5G strategy and reaffirmed its guidance for 2021. However, the company is facing a steady decline in linear TV subscribers, legacy services and wireline division.

Walmart shares have lost -4.7% over the last six months against the Zacks Supermarkets industry’s loss of -4.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company has been gaining from rising demand for essentials amid the pandemic. Further, stay-at-home trends are also boosting e-commerce sales.

With curbs being lifted, the company’s U.S. store environment appears to be in good shape, while e-commerce also remains on the growth trajectory. However, the second-quarter earnings view indicates a decline, due to divestitures related to the International unit. Additionally, management expects supply-chain hiccups and wage cost inflation.

Shares of Cisco have gained +6.7% in the past three months against the Zacks Computer Networking industry’s gain of +3.5%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company is benefiting from robust adoption of identity and access, advanced threat and unified threat management security solutions amid high growth in Internet traffic.

Ongoing momentum in Webex video conferencing and business productivity offerings on account of the current work-from-home demand environment remains noteworthy. Moreover, strong demand for Catalyst 9000 family of switches holds promise.

However, the pandemic-led supply chain constraints are likely to weigh on the performance in the near term. Further, weak demand for servers is another major concern for the company.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Roche ( RHHBY ), International Business Machines ( IBM ) and Micron Technology ( MU ).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research