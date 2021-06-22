Top Stock Reports for Exxon Mobil, Texas Instruments & GlaxoSmithKline

GSK Quick Quote GSK TXN Quick Quote TXN XOM Quick Quote XOM NSC Quick Quote NSC EW Quick Quote EW GLW Quick Quote GLW

Tuesday, June 22, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Exxon Mobil ( XOM ), Texas Instruments ( TXN ) and GlaxoSmithKline ( GSK ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Shares of Exxon Mobil have outperformed the Zacks Integrated International Oil industry in the year-to-date period (+59.9% vs. +33.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that major discoveries in the Stabroek Block have enhanced prospects for Exxon Mobil's upstream businesses.

The firm recently announced another significant oil discovery at the Longtail-3 well, offshore Guyana. The new find added to the prior estimate of gross recoverable resource of 9 billion barrels of oil equivalent in the Stabroek block. The firm also has a strong presence in the prolific Permian, where it continues to lower its fracking & drilling costs.

(You can read the full research report on Exxon Mobil here >>> )

Texas Instruments’ shares have gained +17.4% over the last six months against the Zacks General Semiconductor industry’s gain of +30%. The Zacks analyst believes that Texas Instruments is benefiting from growth in the personal electronics market on the back of the pandemic-led work-from-home trend.

Further, solid momentum across the Analog segment due to robust signal chain and power product lines, has been boosting the top line. The company’s portfolio of long-lived products and efficient manufacturing strategies are other major positives. However, coronavirus related uncertainties remain major headwinds.

(You can read the full research report on Texas Instruments here >>> )

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline have gained +10.8% in the past three months against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +11.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that Glaxo’s new and specialty products like Nucala, Trelegy Ellipta, Shingrix and Juluca have been driving sales, making up for a decline in Established Pharmaceuticals due to generic erosion.

Glaxo has several new drug/line extension approvals in the pipeline in 2021, which is expected to boost the top line in the long term. However, generic competition to Advair has been weighing on the sales of Glaxo’s respiratory products. Further, the company’s HIV drugs have been facing increased competition in the market.

(You can read the full research report on GlaxoSmithKline here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Norfolk Southern ( NSC ), Edwards Lifesciences ( EW ) and Corning ( GLW ).

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Mark Vickery

Senior Editor