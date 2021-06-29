MSFT Quick Quote MSFT NKE Quick Quote NKE ADP Quick Quote ADP BLK Quick Quote BLK SYK Quick Quote SYK COST Quick Quote COST

Monday, June 28, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Microsoft ( MSFT ), Nike ( NKE ), and BlackRock ( BLK ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Microsoft have outperformed the S&P 500 in the year-to-date period (+21% vs. +15.5%). The Zacks analyst believes that Microsoft has been benefiting from the adoption of Azure services amid accelerated global digital transformation. Teams’ user growth is gaining from continuation of remote work, online learning and telehealth trends.

Moreover, solid uptake of new Xbox consoles is aiding the top-line expansion. The company is also witnessing growth in user base of its different applications including Microsoft 365 suite and Dynamics. However, Microsoft expects Surface as well as Xbox Content and services revenue to decline in the fiscal fourth quarter due to tough year over year comparison.

Nike’s shares have gained +7.9% over the last six months against the Zacks Shoes and Retail Apparel industry’s gain of +11.5%. Moreover, the Zacks analyst believes that Nike has gained significantly from the reopening of stores, wholesale business strength as well as digital growth.

Also, strong customer connections through compelling brand experiences across Nike Jordan and Converse, product innovation and expanding digital advantage have been key growth drivers. However, elevated SG&A expense due to the return of sporting events, weighed on the results.

Shares of BlackRock have gained +15.9% in the past three months against the Zacks Investment Management industry’s gain of +16.3%. The Zacks analyst believes that a strong liquidity position, strategic acquisitions and initiatives to restructure the equity business are likely to keep aiding revenues.

Moreover, steadily improving assets under management (AUM) balance is expected to continue supporting revenue growth. Also, the capital deployment activities look sustainable and are likely to enhance shareholder value. However, persistently increasing operating expenses are expected to hurt the company’s bottom line.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Costco Wholesale ( COST ), Stryker ( SYK ) and Automatic Data Processing ( ADP ).

