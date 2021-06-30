Top Stock Reports for Pfizer, Qualcomm & Philip Morris

QCOM Quick Quote QCOM PFE Quick Quote PFE FCX Quick Quote FCX MO Quick Quote MO PM Quick Quote PM FDX Quick Quote FDX

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Pfizer ( PFE ), Qualcomm ( QCOM ), and Philip Morris International ( PM ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Pfizer have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry in the year-to-date period (+8.2% vs. +10.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that the Consumer Healthcare joint venture with Glaxo and the merger of Upjohn unit with Mylan has made Pfizer a smaller company, paving way for better revenue growth in the future.

Meanwhile, its COVID-19 vaccine candidate has also been approved for emergency use in several countries. Furthermore, a sustainable pipeline with multiple late-stage programs is expected to drive revenue growth. However, currency headwinds and pricing pressure are key top-line headwinds.

Qualcomm’s shares have lost -5.3% over the last six months against the Zacks Wireless Equipment industry’s gain of +5%. The Zacks analyst believes that Qualcomm is benefiting from a robust demand for smartphones globally and its ability to increase the scale of non-handset revenues.

Further, more than 700 5G designs position the company well to gain from solid 5G traction with greater long-term visibility. The chip maker is also focused on retaining its market leadership with innovative product launches. However, stiff competition from low-cost chip manufacturers remains a concern. Its margins have also declined due to high research and development expenses.

Shares of Philip Morris have gained +12.4% in the past three months against the Zacks Tobacco industry’s gain of +3.3%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company has been benefiting from its pricing power, which continued to aid its first-quarter 2021 results.

Additionally, strength in its heated tobacco segment has consistently driven revenues. The segment has been gaining from the rising popularity of IQOS devices. However, cigarette volumes have been soft for a while due to rising health consciousness and stern regulations. Moreover, the company does not expect a near-term recovery in the duty-free business due to travel-related uncertainties amid the pandemic.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Freeport-McMoRan ( FCX ), Altria Group ( MO ) and FedEx ( FDX ).

Mark Vickery

Senior Editor