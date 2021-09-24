WFC Quick Quote WFC BLK Quick Quote BLK VRTX Quick Quote VRTX DIS Quick Quote DIS ADBE Quick Quote ADBE INFO Quick Quote INFO

Thursday, September 23, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Walt Disney Company ( DIS ), Adobe Inc. ( ADBE ), and Wells Fargo & Company ( WFC ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Shares of Disney have handily outperformed the Zacks Media industry over the past year (+44% vs. +21.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that an expanding international footprint and solid content portfolio has been boosting the Disney+ user growth.

The launch of STAR+ in Latin America is expected to boost subscriber growth further. Revival of Parks, Experiences and Products businesses also holds promise. Higher programming costs at ESPN, heavy investments in ESPN+ and Disney+, and closure of cruise business are some of the major headwinds for the company.

(You can read the full research report on Disney here >>> )

Adobe shares have gained +39.8% in the last six months against the Zacks Software industry’s gain of +26.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that growth in emerging markets, solid adoption of Acrobat and improving average revenue per user are key growth catalysts for the company.

The company’s Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud drove the top-line growth in the fiscal third quarter. Adobe has significant exposure to Europe and the current the currency headwinds faced by American companies operating in Europe might impact the company’s fiscal 2021 results. Lower end-market demand and high acquisition expenses are other major headwinds.

(You can read the full research report on Adobe here >>> )

Shares of Wells Fargo have gained +6.3% in the past three months against the Zacks Major Regional Banks industry’s gain of +0.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that Wells Fargo continues to benefit from strong deposit growth, sturdy capital position and improving credit quality.

Restructuring moves and cost-efficiency initiatives are likely to continue supporting the company’s revenues. Gradual economic recovery and continued government stimulus is expected to further improve the credit quality. Low interest rates and volatility in fee income are major headwinds though. Falling loans balance as well as lower mortgage servicing income are other concerns.

(You can read the full research report on Wells Fargo here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include BlackRock, Inc. ( BLK ), IHS Markit Ltd. ( INFO ) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated ( VRTX ).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research