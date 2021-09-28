Top Stock Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, Broadcom & AT&T

BA Quick Quote BA T Quick Quote T ACN Quick Quote ACN BRK.B Quick Quote BRK.B AVGO Quick Quote AVGO SNAP Quick Quote SNAP

Monday, September 27, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.B ), Broadcom Inc. ( AVGO ), and AT&T Inc. ( T ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway have outperformed the Zacks Retail Building Products industry over the past year (+31.2% vs. +22.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company is poised to benefit from its insurance business, manufacturing, service and retail business, disciplined capital management as well as acquisitions.

Continued insurance business growth has been fueling the increase in float, drive earnings and generating maximum return on equity. A significant exposure to catastrophe loss, however, not only leads to earnings volatility but also weighs the property and casualty underwriting results of Berkshire. Huge capital expenditure remains another headwind for the company.

Broadcom shares have gained +8.4% in the last six months against the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s gain of +16.3%, but the company is riding on continued strength in its Semiconductor solutions as well as Infrastructure software verticals. The Zacks analyst believes that an expanding product portfolio, multiple target markets, accretive acquisitions and strong cash flow bodes well for Broadcom.

In third-quarter fiscal 2021, Semiconductor revenues benefited from higher demand for wireless solutions. Synergies from acquisitions of CA and Symantec’s enterprise security business also aided results. An upbeat fourth quarter guidance is encouraging for the investors. Increasing competition, however, along with high debt levels are major headwinds.

Shares of AT&T have gained +1.1% in the year to date period against the Zacks Wireless National industry’s loss of -2.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company has been witnessing early momentum in its core market areas, on the back of strength in 5G, fiber, and HBO Max subscribers.

Its network quality and go-to-market efforts are likely to help it drive subscriber growth trends. AT&T aims to continue investing to deliver 5G capabilities for new use cases to its expanding customer base. The company is, however, struggling with a decline in its legacy telephony Internet and wireline services. Efforts to woo customers with discounts and freebies also weigh on its margins.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Accenture plc ( ACN ), Snap Inc. ( SNAP ) and The Boeing Company ( BA ).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research