Top Stock Reports for Visa, Texas Instruments & EOG Resources

Friday, December 23, 2022



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Visa Inc. (V), Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) and EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of Visa have held up a lot better than the broader market, reflecting the business' resilience in the face of macroeconomic headwinds. The stock is down -5.4% this year, roughly in-line with the Mastercard's -5.3% pullback, but significantly better than the -20.7% decline for the S&P 500 index. Visa is undoubtedly faced with a number of near-term challenges, but it is well positioned for long-term growth on the back of numerous buyouts and alliances. Constant investments in technology are solidifying its position in the payments market. A shift in payment to the digital mode is a boon for Visa.



The gradual revival of the global economy will keep driving consumer spending, expanding V’s business volumes in turn. Backed by a strong cash position, it remains committed to boosting shareholder value through share buybacks and dividend payments.



Shares of Texas Instruments have declined -12.1% over the past year against the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry’s decline of -42.7%. While Texas Instruments is faced with the same macroeconomic challenges that have brought down its peers, its business is lot more stable and resilient than other chip makers.

Texas Instruments is benefiting from solid rebound in the automotive market. Further, solid demand environment in the industrial, communication equipment and enterprise systems markets is a major positive.



Additionally, solid momentum across Analog segment owing to robust signal chain and power product lines, is contributing well to the top line. Also, robust Embedded Processing segment is contributing well. Notably, solid investments in new growth avenues and competitive advantages remain tailwinds.



EOG Resources shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry over the past year (+44.9% vs. +28.4%). The company has an attractive growth profile, a huge inventory of drilling opportunities, upper-quartile returns and a disciplined management team. It has significant acreages in oil shale plays like Delaware, Bakken and Eagle Ford.



The company estimated 11,500 net undrilled premium locations in those promising shale plays, brightening the production outlook. Also, EOG’s balance sheet is significantly less levered than the composite stocks belonging to the industry. EOG strongly focuses on returning capital to shareholders, as reflected in its plan to return $5.1 billion of cash this year through regular quarterly and special dividends.



However, EOG Resources reported lower-than-expected third quarter earnings owing to higher lease and well expenses and transportation costs. Also, EOG is exposed to oil price volatility.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR), Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY) and Aflac Incorporated (AFL).



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports.