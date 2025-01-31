Top Analyst Reports for Alibaba, Airbnb & Royal Caribbean Cruises

Thursday, January 30, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA), Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL), as well a micro-cap stock DallasNews Corp. (DALN). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Jobless Claims, GDP Fall; More Earnings



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Alibaba have gained +37% over the past year against the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry’s gain of +51.8%. The company is benefiting from strong momentum across its international commerce retail business. Solid combined order growth in AIDC’s retail businesses and strength in AliExpress’ Choice are contributing well.



Growing international commerce wholesale business, thanks to strength in cross-border-related value-added services, is a tailwind. Expanding China's wholesale commerce business remains a major positive. Robust local consumer services and Cainiao logistics services are further driving top-line growth.



Strength in Lazada, AliExpress and Trendyol is expected to continue benefiting Alibaba’s international business. However, rising expenses related to new initiatives are a concern. Macroeconomic uncertainties and unfavorable foreign exchange fluctuations remain risks.



Airbnb’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry over the past year (-8% vs. +28.5%). The company is facing greater volatility in travel demands due to macroeconomic uncertainties, rising competition and impacts of geopolitical conflicts remain concerns.



Nevertheless. Airbnb is benefiting from continuous improvements in Nights and Experiences Booked, enabling it to witness a positive trend in its Gross Booking Value. Growing gross nights booked, owing to solid momentum across high-density urban areas and first-time bookers, is a tailwind.



Increasing guest demand and continuous recovery in cross-border travel are major positives. Strong momentum in active listings, owing to supply growth across all regions, particularly in Asia Pacific and Latin America, is benefiting the top line. Moreover, growing awareness around hosting and new features introduced for hosts is a plus.



Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises have outperformed the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry over the past six months (+72.5% vs. +26.8%). The company reported fourth-quarter 2024 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate while the revenues missed. Notably, both top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis.



It is benefiting from strong cruising demand from new and loyal guests and robust booking trends. Also, strength in consumer spending onboard and pre-cruise purchases bodes well. The company emphasized investing in a modern digital travel platform to streamline the vacation booking process for its customers and expand wallet share.



In the first quarter of 2025, management estimates EPS to be in the band of $2.43-$2.53. However, increased costs and expenses, foreign currency risks and global macro headwinds are concerning for the company’s prospects.



DallasNews’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Publishing - Newspapers industry over the past year (+68.4% vs. +13.6%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $37.74 million is transitioning to a modern, cost-efficient printing facility in Carrollton, aiming to cut expenses and enhance profitability by Q1 2025. The sale of its Plano property is expected to generate proceeds for reinvestment.



Digital subscription growth has gained momentum, with over 3,100 new subscribers in Q3 and 2,500 in early Q4 2024, supported by a revised pricing model. Medium Giant, its marketing division, reported a $400,000 Y/Y revenue increase in Q3, bolstering diversification efforts. Investments in digital innovation, including a video platform and enhanced user engagement tools, further align with its digital transformation strategy.



However, print revenue continues to decline, with an 8.8% Y/Y drop in subscribers. Digital advertising revenue fell, reflecting challenges in offsetting traditional revenue losses. Cash reserves dropped to $11.6 million.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY), Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) and Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>