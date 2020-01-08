Tuesday, January 7, 2020

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan ( JPM ), Sanofi ( SNY ) andGeneral Electric ( GE ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

JPMorgan’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Major Regional Banks industry over the past year (+37.5% vs. +29.2%). The Zacks analyst believes that decent loan demand, acquisition of InstaMed, opening of new branches and focus on strengthening credit card business will aid financials.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The bank has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Also, enhanced capital deployment plan reflects strong balance sheet position and will enhance shareholder value. However, the Fed’s accommodative policy will likely hamper top line growth to some extent.

The company’s significant dependence on capital markets revenues makes us apprehensive, given the several geopolitical concerns. Further, the company is likely to face challenges in expanding mortgage operations. Hence, these matters are expected to hamper fee revenue growth.

(You can read the full research report on JPMorgan here >>> )

Shares of Sanofi have gained +13.9% in the past three months against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry's rise of +13.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that Sanofi’s focus on streamlining operations and pursuing business development deals is encouraging.

The company’s Specialty Care segment is on a strong footing, particularly with regular label expansion of Dupixent. Dupixent is now annualizing at around €2 billion in sales after just around two years in the market and could prove to be key long-term driver. The performance of the Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare franchises also improved of late.

Sanofi’s R&D pipeline is strong and has delivered important results with several positive data read-outs and the achievement of regulatory milestones in 2019. However, headwinds include weak performance of the Diabetes unit, generic competition for many drugs and slower-than-expected uptake of core products like Praluent.

(You can read the full research report on Sanofi here >>> )

General Electric's shares have gained +19.0% over the past six months against the Zacks Diversified Operations industry's rise of +9.0%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company is poised to gain from its portfolio restructuring program, debt reduction efforts and international commercial presence.

It expects adjusted earnings per share of 55-65 cents for 2019. Healthy business in Aviation, Healthcare and Renewable Energy segments as well as steps to improve the Power segment and asset dispositions in GE Capital are likely to benefit it. However, internal and external challenges weigh on the Power business.

The company expects Power’s organic revenues to decline in a high-single digit in 2019. Also, weak margin in Renewable Energy, forex woes and tariffs might adversely impact its performance. In the past 60 days, the company’s earnings estimates have been lowered for 2020.

(You can read the full research report on General Electric here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include S&P Global ( SPGI ), American Electric Power ( AEP ) and Shopify ( SHOP ).

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.6% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Mark Vickery

Senior Editor