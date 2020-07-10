Back to top

Company News for Jul 9, 2020

  • KKR & Co. Inc.'s (KKR - Free Report) shares jumped 10% after the company entered into an agreement to acquire retirement and life insurance company Global Atlantic Financial Group Ltd.
  • Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (TMHC - Free Report) soared 16.9% after the company declared that its new sales orders in June climbed 94% year over year, its best monthly performance ever.
  • Shares of Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK - Free Report) surged 8.8% after the company acquired leading business directory services provider, Rimeto.
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.'s (WBA - Free Report) shares rose 0.2% after the company decided to acquire 30% stake in VillageMD in order to open 700 new primary care practices at Walgreens stores.
     

