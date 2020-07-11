Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jul 10, 2020

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s (BBBY - Free Report) shares plunged 24.5% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted loss per share of $1.96, wider-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42.
  • Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA - Free Report) plummeted 7.8% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.83, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10.
  • Shares of Helen of Troy Ltd. (HELE - Free Report) surged 5.1% after the company posted first-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $2.53, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.53.
  • Wells Fargo & Co.'s (WFC - Free Report) shares tumbled 2.1% following news that the company may cut thousands of jobs later this year.
     

Published in

consumer-staples finance retail