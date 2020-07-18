Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jul 17, 2020

  • Shares ofTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM - Free Report) rose 0.8% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of 78 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 73 cents.
  • Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI - Free Report) slid 5.1% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of 33 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 36 cents.
  • Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (TFC - Free Report) jumped 0.8% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of 82 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 64 cents.
  • Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS - Free Report) soared 6.4% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of 50 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 14 cents.

Published in

finance semiconductor