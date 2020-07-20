Back to top

Company News for Jul 20, 2020

  • LM Ericsson's (ERIC - Free Report) shares climbed 13.2% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.10, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07.
  • Shares of BlackRock Inc. (BLK - Free Report) surged 3.7% after the company posted second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $7.85, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.90.
  • Shares of Kansas City Southern (KSU - Free Report) gained 1.2% after reporting second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.15, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12.
  • J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.'s (JBHT - Free Report) shares advanced 2.2% after posting second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.14, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.83.
     

