Company News for Jul 27, 2020

  • Shares of Schlumberger Limited (SLB - Free Report) rose 0.9% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of 5 cents per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of break-even earnings.
  • Shares of Equinor ASA (EQNR - Free Report) jumped 2.6% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of 19 cents per share beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a 13 cents loss.
  • Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP - Free Report) rose 2.2% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of 69 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents.
  • Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC - Free Report) jumped 1.3% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of $0.60 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.34.

