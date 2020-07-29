Back to top

Company News for Jul 28, 2020

  • Shares of RPM International Inc. (RPM - Free Report) rose 1.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.13 per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01.
  • Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY - Free Report) jumped 3.8% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.27 per share beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12.
  • Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG - Free Report) rose 1.8% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of $2.74 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.70.
  • Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP - Free Report) jumped 22.2% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.27 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 73 cents.

