Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for August 3rd
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO - Free Report) designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP - Free Report) owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM - Free Report) is a media and entertainment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 96.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Hess Midstream LP (HESM - Free Report) owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.7% downward over the last 30 days.
J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF - Free Report) manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.4% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.