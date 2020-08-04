Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 3rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO - Free Report) designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP - Free Report) owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM - Free Report) is a media and entertainment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 96.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Hess Midstream LP (HESM - Free Report) owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.7% downward over the last 30 days.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF - Free Report) manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.4% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) - free report >>

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) - free report >>

J J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) - free report >>

Entercom Communications Corporation (ETM) - free report >>

Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) - free report >>

Published in

communications consumer-staples energy medical transportation