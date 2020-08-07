Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 7th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Diageo plc (DEO - Free Report) produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP - Free Report) is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

PowerFleet, Inc. (PWFL - Free Report) develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Revlon, Inc. (REV - Free Report) develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Viad Corp (VVI - Free Report) operates as an experiential services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 100% downward over the last 30 days.

