New Strong Sell Stocks for August 7th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Diageo plc (DEO - Free Report) produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP - Free Report) is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
PowerFleet, Inc. (PWFL - Free Report) develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Revlon, Inc. (REV - Free Report) develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Viad Corp (VVI - Free Report) operates as an experiential services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 100% downward over the last 30 days.
