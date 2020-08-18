Back to top

Company News for Aug 17, 2020

  • Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT - Free Report) rose 3.9% after the company reported fiscal third-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.06 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 95 cents.
  • Shares of Mesoblast Limited (MESO - Free Report) soared 51.4% after an advisory committee of the FDA approved its primary drug candidate remestemcel-L to treat critical responses to bone marrow transplants in children.
  • Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NVAX - Free Report) jumped 9.9% after the company announced that it has signed a deal with the UK government to supply 60 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373.
  • Shares of Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. jumped 51.9% after the company announced Cayman court decision and filing complaint against Hudson in New York court.

