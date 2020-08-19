Back to top

Company News for Aug 18, 2020

  • Domino's Pizza Inc.'s (DPZ - Free Report) shares gained 2.6% after the company announced to recruit 20,000 new employees nationwide for various positions.
  • Shares of Novavax Inc. (NVAX - Free Report) surged 6.2% after the company initiated Phase 2b clinical trial in South Africa for its potential COVID-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373.
  • Shares of JD.com Inc. (JD - Free Report) climbed 7.9% after the company posted second-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $50, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40.39.
  • Cortexyme Inc.'s (CRTX - Free Report) shares rose 1.3% after reporting second-quarter 2020 adjusted loss per share of $0.60, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.63.

