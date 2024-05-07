We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Markets Up to Start the Week: PLTR, MCHP Meet Earnings
Monday, May 6th, 2024
Markets start the week in the green. It’s the third-straight up-day for both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, fourth straight for the blue-chip Dow. We’re just about back to breakeven over the past month (the Nasdaq has already gotten there), which is notable considering where we were a couple weeks ago. The Dow gathered +176 points in today’s session, while the S&P gained +1.03% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq +1.19%. The small-cap Russell 2000 performed just as well: +1.16% for the day.
We’re taking something of a break this week from key economic data. This follows Jobs Week last week, which also had the latest Fed meeting and was the single-busiest week of calendar Q1 earnings season. That said, we still will have heard from around 2000 companies reporting by the opening bell on Friday, with some notable — if less impactful — data out this week. A plethora of Fed members are also making public appearances throughout the week. We expect a united front in messaging from the various Fed members.
Intelligence software firm Palantir (PLTR - Free Report) is out with Q1 earnings this afternoon. The company met the expected 8 cents per share on $634 million in revenues, ahead of the $615 million in the Zacks consensus. Full-year revenue guidance has bumped slightly higher than previously anticipated, to a range of $2.68-2.69 billion, as U.S. commercial revenue is expected to come in stronger, with its artificial intelligence platform — A.I.P. — leading the way forward for the Denver-based firm.
Microchip Technology (MCHP - Free Report) released fiscal Q4 earnings after today’s close. It also met expectations on its bottom line, to 57 cents per share, on in-line $1.33 billion for the quarter. This top-line figure is -40% from the year-ago period and -25% sequentially, as the firm said low business visibility due to short lead times is manifesting as more conservative revenue guidance. That said, the company did crank up its dividend yield +18%, but share are still down -4.5% in the late trading session.
Tomorrow morning, The Walt Disney Co. (DIS - Free Report) reports fiscal Q2 earnings results. The entertainment conglomerate is expected to come in +19% on quarterly earnings, on +1.3% revenue growth. Disney is currently riding a five-quarter positive earnings streak, and the stock is up +28% year to date (only +13% from a year ago). The stock enters its earnings date in the middle of the road: with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and a Value-Growth-Momentum score of C.
