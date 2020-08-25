New Strong Sell Stocks for August 25th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Ambev S.A. (ABEV - Free Report) is a producer and seller of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Athersys, Inc. (ATHX - Free Report) is a biotechnology company that focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Century Aluminum Company (CENX - Free Report) producer of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 86.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.7% downward over the last 30 days.
FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS - Free Report) is an operator of retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.2% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
