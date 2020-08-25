Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 25th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Ambev S.A. (ABEV - Free Report) is a producer and seller of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Athersys, Inc. (ATHX - Free Report) is a biotechnology company that focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX - Free Report) producer of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 86.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.7% downward over the last 30 days.

FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS - Free Report) is an operator of retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.2% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


First Cash, Inc. (FCFS) - free report >>

Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) - free report >>

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) - free report >>

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) - free report >>

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary industrial-products medical retail