Discovery (DISCA) in Focus: Stock Moves 5.4% Higher

Discovery, Inc. (DISCA - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 5% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $21.42 – $22.88 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase on Friday.

The company has seen two positive estimate revisions in the past month, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher in the same time frame, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Discovery. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Discovery currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

A better-ranked stock in the Broadcast Radio and Television industry is Gray Television, Inc. (GTN - Free Report) , which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

