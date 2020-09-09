Is Great Panther Silver (GPL) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of Great Panther Silver (GPL - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.
Great Panther Silver is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 236 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GPL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPL's full-year earnings has moved 25% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, GPL has moved about 82.35% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of 1.49%. This means that Great Panther Silver is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Breaking things down more, GPL is a member of the Mining - Silver industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 19.37% this year, meaning that GPL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track GPL. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.
