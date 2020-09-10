Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Sep 10, 2020

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX - Free Report) rose 6.4% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of $0.10 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.02.
  • Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI - Free Report) surged 72.9% after the company announced results from its study of Lumateperone 42mg has achieved statistically significant results in primary and key secondary endpoints.
  • Shares of Amryt Pharma plc (AMYT - Free Report) soared 21.8% after the company reported positive top line results from its pivotal Phase 3 EASE trial of Filsuvez for the treatment of dystrophic and junctional Epidermolysis Bullosa.
  • Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. jumped 6.9% after the company reported a coronavirus vaccine manufacturing agreement with Thermo Fisher.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


IntraCellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) - free report >>

SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) - free report >>

Amryt Pharma PLC Sponsored ADR (AMYT) - free report >>

Published in

medical pharmaceuticals tech-stocks