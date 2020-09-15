New Strong Sell Stocks for September 14th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL - Free Report) is a leisure travel company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK - Free Report) provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50% downward over the last 30 days.
HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS - Free Report) operates as an industrial distributor. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI - Free Report) produces and sells potash and langbeinite products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Hexcel Corporation (HXL - Free Report) develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
