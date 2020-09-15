Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 902 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. REGN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for REGN's full-year earnings has moved 19.93% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that REGN has returned about 45.08% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -0.66% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, REGN belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 394 individual stocks and currently sits at #190 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1.72% this year, meaning that REGN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to REGN as it looks to continue its solid performance.
Image: Bigstock
