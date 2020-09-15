Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Sep 15, 2020

  • Oracle Corp.'s (ORCL - Free Report) shares advanced 4.3% after the company was named as the strategic partner of the U.S. operations of Chinese entertainment apps TikTok owned by ByteDance.
  • América Móvil S.A.B. de C.V.'s (AMX - Free Report) shares surged 8.3% following a cash-and-stock deal worth up to $6.9 billion with Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ - Free Report) to sell its Tracfone unit.
  • Shares of Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND - Free Report) jumped 9.4% after the company announced that its gross VOI sales improved in August from July.
  • Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX - Free Report) climbed 8.4% following news that the company expects 30% year-over-year increase in sales in the ensuing third quarter.

