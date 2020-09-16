Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Sep 16, 2020

  • JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s (JPM - Free Report) shares tumbled 3.8% after the company lowered guidance for its full-year 2020 net interest income.
     
  • The Charles Schwab Corp.'s (SCHW - Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% after the company said that it expected third-quarter revenue to decline from the second quarter..
     
  • Shares of Nikola Corp. (NKLA - Free Report) plunged 8.3% following news that the SEC is examining the allegations of short seller Hindenburg Research that accused it perpetrating an “intricate fraud”.
     
  • Oracle Corp.'s (ORCL - Free Report) shares surged 2.5% following news that the U.S. government is reviewing its strategic partner deal with U.S. operations of TikTok owned by China-based ByteDance.
     

