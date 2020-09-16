New Strong Sell Stocks for September 16th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP - Free Report) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25% downward over the last 30 days.
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI - Free Report) is the owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties located throughout the Northeast. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.5% downward over the last 30 days.
HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS - Free Report) is an industrial distributor in North America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Ingredion Incorporated (INGR - Free Report) is a producer and seller of starches and sweeteners for various industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.9% downward over the last 30 days.
ALLETE, Inc. (ALE - Free Report) is the owner and operator of an energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
