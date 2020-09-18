Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM - Free Report) engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (UEPS - Free Report) provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 71.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Virco Mfg. Corporation (VIRC - Free Report) engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS - Free Report) operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 60 days.
Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU - Free Report) engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 60 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
New Strong Sell Stocks for September 18th
