Fretting Over Market Pullback as Election Nears? 5 Safe Picks

Market volatility is back to haunt the month of September and investors are likely to face more gyration in the upcoming weeks with the U.S. presidential election approaching. No matter what the outcome will be, market pundits believe the turbulence will rise. At the same time, a challenging environment for corporates amid the coronavirus pandemic and possibility of a delayed vote count due to mail-in-ballots have unnerved certain investors.
Some investors, in the meantime, expect the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) to climb even further as the election nears, especially as some indicators show a tightening race. The VIX front-month October contract is around 25.80, while November futures that cover the period around election, are at 30.80. Notably, any reading above 20 indicates a bearish outlook for the equity market while one above 30 shows a high level of investor fear.
In fact, September’s volatility may be no match for the period post the presidential election. Wells Fargo Securities’ Michael Schumacher has categorically said that volatility is set to rise during the election period and beyond, especially following the results, and won’t recede anytime soon.
Needless to say, politics and markets go hand in hand for centuries. After all, politicians across the world have the power to make decisions which impact markets and industries at large. And it goes without saying that Presidents and parties get affected by the market’s performance during the election period.
Nevertheless, among the various concerns for markets is how the build-up of positions in tech behemoths has increased risks, which in turn resulted in a turbulent week of trading on Sep 18. Tech giants, including Apple, Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet that helped the market make a strong comeback this year, abruptly lost momentum in September amid concerns of becoming too pricey.
The broader S&P 500 is now headed for its first monthly loss since March, while September maintains its reputation of being the worst for stocks. After all, since World War II, the S&P 500 on average has declined 0.5% in the month of September, according to CFRA research company. In fact, the Dow averaged a loss of 1% in September since 1937, while the Nasdaq, since its inception in 1971, averaged a loss of 0.5%, per Dow Jones Market Data.
With September’s volatility being no match for what will come with the presidential election, it’s prudent to invest in stocks that provide risk-adjusted returns.
Such stocks are generally defensive players, or companies, whose business performance and sales are not highly correlated with activities in the larger market. Products of such companies, especially from the utilities and consumer staples sectors, are in constant demand irrespective of market volatility.
Utilities are deemed defensive stocks as electricity, gas and water are essentials. Food, beverage and tobacco companies are true defensive plays as demand for such stocks remains unaltered during market gyrations.
To top it, low-beta stocks are considered, which are inherently less volatile than the markets they trade in. In this case, a low beta ranges from 0 to 1. Further, they boast a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy).
MGE Energy Inc
MGEE - Free Report
) is a public utility holding company. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a beta of 0.41. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has moved up 4.4% over the past 60 days. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current and next year is 4.4% and 8%, respectively.
MYR Group Inc
MYRG - Free Report
) provides electrical construction services in the United States. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a beta of 0.84. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has risen 14.7% over the past 60 days. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current and next year is 24.3% and 12.5%, respectively.
Otter Tail Corporation
OTTR - Free Report
engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a beta of 0.32. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has climbed 4.7% over the past 60 days. The company's expected earnings growth rate for the next quarter and year is 7.8% and 4.5%, respectively.
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
HAIN - Free Report
) manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #1 and a beta of 0.75. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has advanced 12.9% over the past 60 days. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current and next year is 35.7% and 15.8%, respectively.
B&G Foods, Inc
BGS - Free Report
) manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a beta of 0.36. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has moved 0.9% north over the past 60 days. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 35.8%.
