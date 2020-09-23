Back to top

Company News for Sep 22, 2020

  • Microsoft Corporation’s (MSFT - Free Report) shares rose 1.1% after the company announced the acquisition of ZeniMax Media and its game publisher Bethesda Softworks for $7.5 billion in cash.
  • Shares of Roku, Inc. (ROKU - Free Report) surged 17.7% after the company announced a streaming carriage deal with Peacock.
  • Nikola Corporation’s (NKLA - Free Report) shares plunged 19.3% after the company announced that Executive Chairman Trevor Milton has stepped down amid allegations.
  • Shares of Illumina, Inc. (ILMN - Free Report) fell 8.6% after the company announced plans to acquire GRAIL for $8 billion in cash and stock consideration.

