Company News for Sep 24, 2020

  • Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS - Free Report) jumped nearly 21% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of 93 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents.
  • Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ - Free Report) shares rose 0.2% after the company reported that it had launched a global Phase 3 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
  • Shares of SPI Energy Co., Ltd. surged more than 100% after the company launched a new electric vehicle subsidiary.
  • MediciNova, Inc.’s shares rose 8.1% after the company reported its intranasal SARS-CoV-2 vaccine prototype for COVID-19, using BC-PIV technology has successfully induced systemic serum IgG and mucosal IgA neutralizing antibodies against the S1 antigen (Ag) of SARS-CoV-2 in mice.

