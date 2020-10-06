In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Avient (AVNT) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 7.2%
Avient Corporation (AVNT - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $24.66 to $27.78 in the past one-month time frame.
The company has seen four positive estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Avient. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
Avient currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.
Investors interested in the Chemical - Diversified industry may consider Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) , which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
