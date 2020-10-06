In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Alector (ALEC) Surges: Stock Moves 6.9% Higher
Alector, Inc. (ALEC - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company — as the stock is now down 12.8% in the past one-month time frame.
The company has seen two negative estimate revisions in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few months, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.
Alector currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.
Alector, Inc. Price
Alector, Inc. price | Alector, Inc. Quote
Another stock in the Medical sector is AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVEO - Free Report) , which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
