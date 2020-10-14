Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP - Free Report) is an owner and operator of midstream assets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE - Free Report) is a provider of reinsurance and insurance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST - Free Report) is a lodging real estate investment trust and owner of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 33.3% downward over the last 30 days.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC - Free Report) is involved in the theatrical exhibition business and operates approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and globally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.3% downward over the last 30 days.
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 14th
