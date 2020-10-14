Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 14th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP - Free Report) is an owner and operator of midstream assets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE - Free Report) is a provider of reinsurance and insurance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST - Free Report) is a lodging real estate investment trust and owner of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 33.3% downward over the last 30 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC - Free Report) is involved in the theatrical exhibition business and operates approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and globally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.3% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE) - free report >>

Host Hotels Resorts, Inc. (HST) - free report >>

Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) - free report >>

ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) - free report >>

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary insurance medical oil-energy reit