Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Oct 15, 2020

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Bank of America Corp.'s (BAC - Free Report) shares tumbled 5.3% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.51, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.53.
  • Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY - Free Report) jumped 8.1% after the company announced offloading some of its non-core businesses for roughly $250 million.
  • Shares of Alcoa Corp. (AA - Free Report) gained 2.2% after reporting third-quarter 2020 adjusted loss per share of $1.17, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $1.51
  • The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s (GS - Free Report) shares rose 0.2% after the company posted third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $9.68, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.58. 

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) - free report >>

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) - free report >>

Bed Bath Beyond Inc. (BBBY) - free report >>

Alcoa Corp. (AA) - free report >>

Published in

finance industrial-products retail