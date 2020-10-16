Back to top

Arcimoto (FUV) Soars: Stock Adds 9.8% in Session

Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 10% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 26.9% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few months, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Arcimoto. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road. 

Arcimoto currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

A better-ranked stock in the Automotive - Original Equipment industry is BRP Inc. (DOOO - Free Report) , holding a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

