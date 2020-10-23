Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Oct 22, 2020

  • Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC - Free Report) jumped 11.8% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of 20 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 16 cents.
  • The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.’s (IPG - Free Report) shares jumped3.9% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of 53 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents.
  • Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ - Free Report) rose 2.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45.
  • Avery Dennison Corporation’s (AVY - Free Report) shares jumped 6.1% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.91 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54.

